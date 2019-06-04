QUESTION: Where do you see the Cards' best opportunity during the trading season? Is there a frontline starter out there that might be available? Is offensive depth a bigger need?
GOOLD: The most transformative move this team can make is adding a starting pitcher. That has been my stance since they traded for Goldschmidt and it remains true today.
If they want to move this team from solid contender, to something that could be a favorite in the division, add a frontline starter. And it does appear like there will be a few available via trade.