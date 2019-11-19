QUESTION: Is there any sense of why the NCAA hasn't yet ruled on Missouri's appeal of its postseason ban? Is there a chance a bowl ban could extend into next year if a ruling isn't issued until after the season? Maybe it would be better just to drop the appeal if the season continues to sink?
BENFRED: To start, no. No sense of what is taking so long, and why. And everyone at Mizzou has made the transition from confused, to frustrated, to downright (angry).
Athletics director Jim Sterk has leaned on the SEC and the NCAA to get an answer. It would be absurd to think this could bleed into next season, but then again, Mizzou expected to know as soon as late September. Some believe the decision has been made but its the vetting of the decision through countless lawyers that takes so long. I don't know for sure. But there's no way it should not be released this season. None.
There is also no way Missouri will drop the appeal. The school has spent a pretty penny on legal fees fighting this thing. It's not going to punt now. And, remember, it's not just the postseason ban that is being appealed. There are recruiting restrictions that are being pushed back against as well. And another thing: If Mizzou wins its appeal, it gets its cut of the postseason dollars. That's not going to be given up on either.
The NCAA should be called out for taking so long on this. There's just no need for this waiting game.