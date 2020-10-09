WHY THE EARLY KICKOFF FOR LSU GAME?

QUESTION: I believe the LSU-Missouri game was scheduled for 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge. So why 11 a.m. in Columbia?
MATTER: I wrote about the time change extensively in this story.
Here are the two main factors:
1. LSU wants to get back home in daylight hours in case there's power outages in Baton Rouge.
2. The SEC precedent is to move relocated games to morning kickoffs to give teams more time to return home.
Coaches hate the 8 p.m. kickoffs on the road. You don't get back until shortly before dawn. You essentially lose a day of preparation for your next game because you can't have a normal Sunday practice when your team is wiped out from that kind of travel. Drinkwitz would not have been happy with the same situation after an 8 p.m. game at LSU. But in the case of this game, LSU could use a break: LSU is already spending two nights in Columbia (Thursday, Friday), and not only will players' and coaches' families be dealing with a hurricane over the weekend — and the weather is absolutely the priority here — but LSU now plays three straight road games. No other team in the SEC plays three straight road games. Heck, four teams don't even play two straight road games. Two of LSU’s three consecutive road games are at night. So, considering LSU is already losing a home game, the right thing to do — on multiple counts — is kick off at 11 so the team can get home safely and not have the disadvantage of another late road trip.
