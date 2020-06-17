WHY THE NHL ENJOYS LABOR PEACE

QUESTION: While the NHL seems to be getting closer to resuming play, MLB seems to be getting further away from that. Is the relationship between the NHLPA and the league better than the one between the MLBPA and baseball owners? Do you think hockey is in good shape to navigate the next CBA without a work stoppage?
JT: A couple of things come to mind. I think the NHL situation is helped by the fact that 85 percent of the regular season was completed when the pandemic pause started. It would probably be a tougher situation if the pandemic hit right when the season started as was the case with baseball.
Also, the fact that teams and players are 50-50 partners in revenue sharing helps. In theory, both parties have equal amounts to gain or lose.
Not sure what to tell you on the CBA. It obviously predates my time covering hockey but it's not as if Bettman has a great record on avoiding work stoppages, right?
