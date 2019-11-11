Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 1

Matt Carpenter, #13, greets his teammates for the opening introductions during Game 1 of the NLCS at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: The Cardinals have acknowledged they have little payroll flexibility. But if Ozuna leaves that will make his 2019 salary of, I believe, $12M available. So that gives them more room to sign or trade for someone, right?

GOOLD: That money is committed to a raise for Goldschmidt, if you do the math that way. They have about $150 million committed to a handful of players. Actually, hold on, why speak in generalities, when if you give me a moment, I'll just get my notes on this subject and recreate it here. Here are the commitments already in place for 2020:

Goldschmidt: $26 million

Molina: $20m

Carpenter: $18.5m

Mikolas: $17.0m

Fowler: $16.5m

C. Martinez: $11.7m

Miller: $11.5m

Wong: $10.2m

Cecil: $7.25m

J. Martinez: $2.125m

DeJong: $1.667m

That's $142.5 million for 11 players before you also consider raises for all the players with fewer than three years experience. There are two players who are eligible for arbitration -- Gant, Leone -- and due raises. You start getting a sense of where the payroll is headed with raises already baked-in.