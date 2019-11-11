QUESTION: The Cardinals have acknowledged they have little payroll flexibility. But if Ozuna leaves that will make his 2019 salary of, I believe, $12M available. So that gives them more room to sign or trade for someone, right?
GOOLD: That money is committed to a raise for Goldschmidt, if you do the math that way. They have about $150 million committed to a handful of players. Actually, hold on, why speak in generalities, when if you give me a moment, I'll just get my notes on this subject and recreate it here. Here are the commitments already in place for 2020:
Goldschmidt: $26 million
Molina: $20m
Carpenter: $18.5m
Mikolas: $17.0m
Fowler: $16.5m
C. Martinez: $11.7m
Miller: $11.5m
Wong: $10.2m
Cecil: $7.25m
J. Martinez: $2.125m
DeJong: $1.667m
That's $142.5 million for 11 players before you also consider raises for all the players with fewer than three years experience. There are two players who are eligible for arbitration -- Gant, Leone -- and due raises. You start getting a sense of where the payroll is headed with raises already baked-in.