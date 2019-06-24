QUESTION: DG, thanks as always. Just wanted to let you and your readers know that "Cardinals Twitter" is running amok with claims that Edman should be playing 3B every day, that C-Mart belongs in the rotation, and that Jake Woodford would be our ace if only Mo would add him to the 40-man. In other words, the BFIB's proverbial "house is on fire." And yet we're only two games back!
GOOLD: I think we are close to coming up with a name for this chat.
Sometimes I feel like the grouchy dude on the porch grumbling to people that global warming is not a reference to the actual temperature on your iPhone and constantly having to explain why we park on driveways and drive on parkways, etc. Let's tackle these in order:
- Edman at 3B every day. A) What would you do with Carpenter? B) Why not Munoz?
- Carlos Martinez to the rotation ... we've discussed this. The Cardinals would like that, too, but with his arm and his shoulder and his feeling for his health, they have all decided it's better to get something from him (relief) than nothing (chasing the start). That's where they are. It's not ideal. Everyone agrees with you on this. I get it.
- Mozeliak is a fan of Woodford. So, um, hey that's not what is holding him back from the 40-man.