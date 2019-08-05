QUESTION: With the team still having offensive issues, especially at the leadoff spot, wouldn't it be a good time to bring up Randy Arozarena? This team needs a boost, especially with no moves being made at the deadline.
COMMISH: I believe Carpenter will get a week or so to establish that he is the right man to lead off. If he continues to struggle, then I would move to Arozarena. He's at .381 now with a xxx OBPS, and the Cardinals are not going that well that they can keep him down much longer.
But if and when he comes up, he has to play. That means that Fowler or Martinez won't.
Follow-up: A few years ago, Wong came to spring training with a goal to be the team's leadoff hitter. He looks like that guy now. An on-base clip of .400 in his last 30 games; .347 on the season; 15/16 in stolen base attempts. Why hasn't he been given a better look at the top of the order?
COMMISH: I certainly think leading off with Wong is an option, although they have found him to be most effective down the line in the order and I'm sure, because of that production, they're hesitant to move him. But if Carp doesn't do it and they don't bring up Arozarena, I would try Wong leading off.