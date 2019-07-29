QUESTION: How could the Cards carry a center fielder hitting .152 with no power over the past two months?
GOOLD: Dexter Fowler is the center fielder these days because of that. Bader's struggles have cost him the starting job out there. Bader started six of the 17 games since the Cardinals left the All-Star break, and Munoz starting out there was not an accident. Nor was Shildt mentioning Tommy Edman as an option in center, if needed.
Follow-up: When Grichuk and Wong were struggling badly, they got sent to Memphis to find their swings. What took so long with Bader?
GOOLD: Injuries to other players. Ozuna's injury came at a time when the Cardinals didn't have the extra outfielder and needed one for the bench. That's the reason. Numbers game.