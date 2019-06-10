QUESTION: Why did the club rush to move Gyorko to the IL? It seems like they been shorthanded many times due to their reluctance to put guys on there.
GOOLD: Absolutely. This group is less likely to let something like that linger than in the past, though. That's what stood out to me. Gyorko wanted a chance to prove he could play -- if not this weekend, then in Miami. And Shildt, looking for any way to win at Wrigley that he could (check out those relief moves Saturday), didn't want to be handcuffed by a short bench. So they made the move. In the past, we've seen them linger on that decision, linger and linger, and play short and have it come up costly.
Shildt specifically said he didn't want to repeat that -- not with what was going on, not with how they were playing, and I am going to presume here, not at that place. Gyorko was not thrilled.