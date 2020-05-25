WHY WAS WILLIE MCGEE TRADED?
QUESTION: Why was Willie McGee traded in 1990? What was your reaction to the trade at the time?

COMMISH: The brewery owned the team at the time and there was a slew of prospective free agents, none of which it was particularly interested in signing, a list which also included Vince Coleman and Terry Pendleton although there was some discussion about keeping Coleman.

McGee was dealt to Oakland, which was looking for outfield help when Dave Henderson was hurt. The Cardinals got outfielder Felix Jose, who was very serviceable, hitting close to .300 for his two-plus seasons before being dealt to Kansas City.

And they got McGee back for four more years later on.

