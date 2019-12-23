WHY WASN'T GARCIA WORTH MORE?

QUESTION: What's your take on the Garcia trade with the Rangers? Are you surprised there wasn't more interest from other teams? Did the "juiced" balls last year hurt his perception as a power hitter?
GOOLD: I have been somewhat surprised that the Cardinals have not been able to move one or two of their outfielders for greater returns. It could be that they want too much -- or that they want a specific return. It's not always easy to trade players on the 40-man roster because the team getting that player has to keep him on the 40-man like the Cardinals do. They'll lose the flexibility in some cases that the Cardinals are trying to gain.
That said, the Cardinals and Rangers clearly matched up, and we spoke about it I believe in the chat, certainly we had it in print. The Cardinals and Rangers spoke about how to swap outfielders. Mazara moved to the Sox. The Cardinals were not keen on the cost of Mazara and fewer years of control than they would be trading, but that was the kind of deal the Cardinals at least explored.
And, yes, the baseballs at Class AAA have skewed the view of hitters there -- and that's true with the perception of the Cardinals outfielders, internally and externally.