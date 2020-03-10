WHY WILL FOWLER PLAY? FOLLOW THE MONEY

QUESTION: Whether someone believes Dexter Fowler will have a great season or a disappointing one, why is his contract factored into the discussion? Shouldn't the best player, perhaps Dylan Carlson, play?
BENFRED: Baseball is business. Follow the money. Almost always.
Fowler has the contract that says he's the starter. He has the contract that says he has been given the job, not one that says he must take it or earn it. He has to lose it. Someone has to take it from him. Or some combination of both.
Someone has to convince the Cardinals that they are better off admitting a better plan exists, so much so that they move a starter's contract to the bench.
Could that guy be Dylan Carlson? Yeah. Totally. But the outfield makeup of this team also sees no proven starter in left field, and a starter in center who is not so proven he could not find himself on the bench. It’s not Carlson OR Fowler. Left field remains in an open competition and Harrison Bader hopes to lock the door on center, but has not completely.
Contracts are commitments. The Cardinals gave that money to Fowler because they believed in him. They have reasons, financial and beyond, to want to see their commitment work out, and to feel like they should honor that commitment.
Some teams are faster than others to make moves that confess a contract was a mistake, or that a better option has arrived. You might think the Fowler contract qualifies as sunk cost. And maybe that will turn out to be the case. The Cardinals don’t think that. Not yet. They tend to be on the slow-moving side of the spectrum when it comes to these things. Sometimes they hang on too long. Sometimes a guy rewards their patience.
Fowler's spot in the lineup was going to be determined this spring, but we have not seen many reasons to believe his starting job was. Again, an entirely unproductive spring could expedite a shift to the bench after games count, I think. Especially if the left field competition continues to suggest there are multiple outfielders in that discussion who could play better in right field.
I called this before spring started. The left field competition had a chance to boil over. It’s beginning to happen in correlation with a quiet spring for Fowler.