WHY WON'T CARP LAY ONE DOWN?

QUESTION: Is there a reason why Matt Carpenter never tries to bunt toward a completely vacated third base?
COMMISH: I thought about this Tuesday. He tried many more bunt attempts last year and was second on the team to Wong, although Wong had 10 and Carpenter three. That base is available to Carpenter, but he fashions himself as a run producer when men are on base and the club probably wants him to do that, too. But with nobody on, he could take more shots at a bunt hit.
Follow-up: Will the Cards be willing to eat a big chunk of Carpenter's 2021 salary and ship him elsewhere, or does this lost year for the minor league prospects buy Matt one last season here?
COMMISH: I don't think Carpenter is guaranteed anything next year other than that he will be paid. There would have to be someone willing to eat some of the contract for him to be moved and I don't see a lot of that happening next season.
But I look for him still to be helpful late this season. He had some better-looking at-bats Tuesday -- granted, it was just one game.
