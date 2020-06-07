WHY WOULD A RISING STAR RISK IT?
0 comments

WHY WOULD A RISING STAR RISK IT?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

Pitcher Jack Flaherty embraces Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after a bullpen session at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: If you're a rising star like Jack Flaherty or Walker Buehler, why would you risk your health and a potential injury to pitch 50 or so innings under baseball's proposed 50-game season? If you're a player returning from injury like Jordan Hicks, why come back to throw 15-20 innings? Owners had to know that players wouldn't go for such a short season, so why make such a ridiculous proposal and then refuse any type of counter offer?

GORDO: I believe the owners still have room to move. If they didn't, Manfred would have already shut the season down.

You are correct about the players' view of things. Many players will really want to play, regardless of how little they get paid or how few games are played, but others want to take a pass. Again, an opt-out agreement could ensure that we get at least some form of baseball this summer.

Follow-up: So, a 50-game baseball season is the latest we're hearing. If that is the best they can do, why waste our time. Just come back in 2021.

GORDO: That's how the players feel! The owners have the right to impose a short season and the players could decide not to show. A lot of players don't want to risk injury for a tiny fraction of their pay -- especially if they are in line for big new contracts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports