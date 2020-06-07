WHY WOULD A RISING STAR RISK IT?

QUESTION: If you're a rising star like Jack Flaherty or Walker Buehler, why would you risk your health and a potential injury to pitch 50 or so innings under baseball's proposed 50-game season? If you're a player returning from injury like Jordan Hicks, why come back to throw 15-20 innings? Owners had to know that players wouldn't go for such a short season, so why make such a ridiculous proposal and then refuse any type of counter offer?
GORDO: I believe the owners still have room to move. If they didn't, Manfred would have already shut the season down.
You are correct about the players' view of things. Many players will really want to play, regardless of how little they get paid or how few games are played, but others want to take a pass. Again, an opt-out agreement could ensure that we get at least some form of baseball this summer.
Follow-up: So, a 50-game baseball season is the latest we're hearing. If that is the best they can do, why waste our time. Just come back in 2021.
GORDO: That's how the players feel! The owners have the right to impose a short season and the players could decide not to show. A lot of players don't want to risk injury for a tiny fraction of their pay -- especially if they are in line for big new contracts.
