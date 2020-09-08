WHY WOULD CARDS BE EXHAUSTED?

QUESTION: I have the opposite opinion on the "exhausting" Cards schedule than some. What else are they going to do in the pandemic structure? Playing every day and playing more games is a lot better than sitting in a hotel room. Focus is easier, and there surely should be no one except a couple of relievers who should be "tired."
BENFRED: We will have to agree to disagree, I guess. Playing baseball at the highest level is physically and mentally taxing. Cramming this many games into a short amount of time adds to that. So, no, I'm not shocked that there have been times the Cardinals have looked zapped.
If playing Major League Baseball was as easy as some make it seem, we would all be doing it. It's fair to analyze points of the season -- like the troubled outfield or Carpenter's woes -- while still acknowledging this is a grueling stretch of baseball for the team, and the affects it has and will continue to have on players' bodies and minds. As Tony La Russa liked to say, they are men, not machines.
