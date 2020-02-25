WHY WOULDN'T EDMAN BE THE LEADOFF HITTER?

QUESTION: Why isn’t Edman being talked about more as the leadoff hitter? He is such a spark plug. Was his OBP high enough last year?
BENFRED: He could hit there. He could hit second. He could hit seventh. He could hit eighth. He is one of many, many players on this team that has no set spot in the order, whose place in it could fluctuate with how he hits, and how those around him hit. There's another variable for Edman, too.
You have to be on the field, somewhere, in order to be in the lineup in the National League. The Cardinals say they are determined to get Edman a starter-type amount of at-bats, but that still means there are days when he will sit, and you usually don't want your leadoff hitter sitting.
Edman's on-base percentage of .350 last season was not as strong as his average (.300) and slugging percentage (.500). He rarely walks. But if he hits like he did last season, not walking is not that big of a deal.
With 92 major league games beneath his belt, the Cardinals want to see if he can keep it up before they lock him in as the leadoff hitter. They want to see if he can keep it up before they lock him in as an every day player. The latter comes before the former.