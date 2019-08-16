QUESTION: There seems to be a lot of disagreement across the sports pages nationally how Mizzou's regular season will turn out. The predictions go from 5-7 and missing a bowl (if ban is removed) to possibly making it to the SEC championship game at 11-1. That's a pretty wide gap. What do you expect?
MATTER: Honestly, I haven't seen any reasonable person predict anything less than 7-5. The schedule is way too favorable to expect a losing record. There are enough proven pieces on this team that fans should expect nothing less than eight wins. The offense should be every bit as good, if not better. The defense has plenty of room for improvement and returns some of its best pieces from last year. The special teams have to get better.
But looking at the schedule alone, two of the three toughest SEC games are at home: Florida and South Carolina. The toughest noncon game (West Virginia) is at home. I say this every week, but odd-numbered years should always be in MU's favor because three of the road games are at Arkansas, Kentucky and Vandy.
So, I think this team should be 9-3. That, of course, is working under the assumption there aren't major injuries to key players.