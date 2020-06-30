WIETERS AS A DH: WHY?
WIETERS AS A DH: WHY?

Cardinals 5, Astros 3

Cardinal catcher Matt Wieters watches his home run against the Houston Astros last July 26 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: How can you suggest Matt Wieters as a potential designated hitter option for the Cardinals? He has not been an above-average hitter in terms of adjusted on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS+) since 2015.

BENFRED: I wasn't suggesting Wieters as THE designated hitter. But for a job that's going to bounce around a lot, he could be valuable there from time to time. Switch hitter. Home-run power.

Here's an example: Ivan Nova is expected to be Detroit's fifth starter. Wieters has averaged .317 with a .429 on-base percentage and a .683 slugging percentage against Nova during his career. Might not be the worst matchup in the world.

Again, the Cardinals would have to carry three catchers. Maybe they don't.

But Wieters isn't going to be doing much catching in a 60-game season, so it wouldn't be the worst idea to find some way to use his bat.

