WILL A BOWL BAN NEGATIVELY AFFECT THE FOOTBALL TIGERS?

QUESTION: How do you think the bowl ban will play into the minds of the players and even the coaches this year? Will it be a chip on their shoulder so they play harder to prove they were screwed over? Or will they go into the season with a "since we can't play in a bowl, does this really matter" attitude?
MATTER: I say 100 percent the former of your two scenarios. The players seemed to have already taken on a healthy perspective on this: They're not playing in a bowl this year. The next-best thing they can do is finish 12-0. We heard that repeatedly from players during spring practices. They're incredibly motivated by what happened in January. And the seniors who are free to transfer and play elsewhere immediately seemed offended when reporters asked them if they considered leaving.
Playing in a bowl game won’t enhance their stock any more than playing a 12-game regular season. If they want to make it at the next level, they’ll treat this season like any other and play as if there’s something on the line. NFL teams don't put any more stock in the Liberty Bowl or Citrus Bowl than they would a team's performance against a quality team in the regular season. That's why so many draft prospects are sitting out bowl games anyway these days.
If I'm one of Mizzou's best players and I expect to be a high draft pick I'm really not that upset about missing a bowl because I might want to sit out the game anyway. What they should be upset about is the chance to play for a championship in the SEC East and whatever spoils they get from there. But by spring practices the players seemed like they had accepted their fate and were ready to move on to the season.