QUESTION: Do you for see a very hot team in the Giants approaching the trade line as sellers, buyers or holding the line?
COMMISH: I'm sure the Giants are scratching their heads now. Two weeks ago they were in big-time selling mode and they've got Bumgarner and some good relievers _ Smith, Dyson, Watson _ who could help teams. The Giants now must decide if those fellows can help them more. A litmus test is the three games they have with Chicago in San Francisco beginning tonight. If they can win a couple of those or all three, they are suddenly buyers.
FOLLOW-UP: Is seems that a trade could make sense for the Giants and Cardinals...We need Carlos to close this year unless we find a suitable replacement somehow...Carlos wants to be a starter, and needs someone to replace Bumgarner. Carlos is under control. Will Smith could close this year....What would a trade look like that includes Bumgarner, Smith, and Martinez....?
COMMISH: If the Giants think they can pilfer a wild-card berth this year, Bumgarner and the rest are staying. The big thing you cited there is that Carlos is under control _ presumably as a starter for next year _ and Bumgarner is not, so the Cardinals would be taking a considerable risk. I am not of the mind to give up Carlos until I can see next year what kind of starter he can be again. His contract is not ridiculous.