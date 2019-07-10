QUESTION: Do you expect Jake Allen to remain in St. Louis for the final two seasons of his deal?
TOM T.: I'll give you one year for sure. Two years is a long way to look down the line in hockey. For next season, the Blues need a quality backup for Binnington, whose numbers are bound to come down because, well, he played an incredible season and it would be hard for his numbers to go up. If Binnington proves himself with another quality season, then the Blues can look at moving Allen and Allen would likely want to be moved if he's clearly become the No. 2.
But there are so many factors in play. What does the rest of the goalie market look like? Who needs a goalie? What are the Blues looking for in a No. 2 (or a No. 1B)? Right now, as I've said before, the kind of replacement the Blues would need for Jake Allen would cost about as much as Jake Allen, so why make extra work? Right now, the Blues need a backup with Jake Allen's experience, not Chad Johnson's.