QUESTION: Kolten Wong has really improved his approach over the past two years by concentrating on a more disciplined, contact-oriented approach instead of swinging for the fences. Is Bader capable of the same type of approach renewal? He's the type of player that would benefit from it.
GOOLD: The Cardinals want him to be. They've talked to him about it. They've worked with him on this. Jim Edmonds has spent time talking to him about his approach. The parade of hitting coaches the Cardinals have employed have also talked to him.
Wong is an excellent example of what happened for a player who embraced it, and it's one reason why the Cardinals had Bader in the eighth spot. Good spot in the order to get a feel for the strike zone, take some walks, and improve, as Wong did. Bader has to embrace the idea, too.