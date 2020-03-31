WILL BASEBALL BE BACK IN 2020?

QUESTION: What’s your guess for when baseball comes back, if it comes back in 2020?
BENFRED: I'm no Dr. Fauci.
Guesses are just that -- guesses -- until people smarter than me, smarter than Rob Manfred, smarter than anyone who works for MLB decide when big events get the green light.
Baseball's big decision could be on whether it wants to play earlier with no crowds, or wait until it can have the full experience.
But even playing in front of no crowds, there is travel. There are all of the people it takes to play a game, from players to coaches, to front office types to medical and training staff.
And what if one player tests positive for the virus after the all-clear comes? What happens then?
You can see why some think it's going to be a long, long while.
I’ll guess the All-Star break, without fans, but I’ve got no clue what happens if players start testing positive at an accelerated rate. No one does.
Photo: A Busch Stadium concourse is seen through a locked gate on March 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
