WILL BASEBALL TURN TO A BELATED BUBBLE?

QUESTION: Why hasn't MLB switched to a bubble mode after the Cardinals/Marlins outbreaks?
BENFRED: I'm not sure how it would be possible to reverse course now and set up a bubble format on the fly.
That would require quarantines of all those entering to make sure the bubble works, meaning no games for at least two weeks.
You would have to find an area of areas with the proper accommodations.
And a big part -- the players would have to agree; they didn't like the bubble notion last time around. (Though it's fair to wonder what a better relationship between the commissioner and players' union could have come up with if they didn't despise one another.)
Just seems like too many moving parts, not to mention how it would disrupt the timing and schedules of athletes who are already adjusting to this current format.
In hindsight, baseball should have been more dogged on pursuing a bubble format that could work, but if they could not come up with a suitable plan before the season, I don't see how they would come up with one during the season.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.