You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILL BASEBALL TURN TO A BELATED BUBBLE?
0 comments

WILL BASEBALL TURN TO A BELATED BUBBLE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blue Jays player expresses concern about bubble isolation

The Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice before the baseball team's intrasquad game in Toronto on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUESTION: Why hasn't MLB switched to a bubble mode after the Cardinals/Marlins outbreaks?

BENFRED: I'm not sure how it would be possible to reverse course now and set up a bubble format on the fly.

That would require quarantines of all those entering to make sure the bubble works, meaning no games for at least two weeks.

You would have to find an area of areas with the proper accommodations.

And a big part -- the players would have to agree; they didn't like the bubble notion last time around. (Though it's fair to wonder what a better relationship between the commissioner and players' union could have come up with if they didn't despise one another.)

Just seems like too many moving parts, not to mention how it would disrupt the timing and schedules of athletes who are already adjusting to this current format.

In hindsight, baseball should have been more dogged on pursuing a bubble format that could work, but if they could not come up with a suitable plan before the season, I don't see how they would come up with one during the season.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports