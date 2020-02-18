WILL BATTLEHAWKS ROCK THE DOME?

QUESTION: Will the Dome be rocking for the BattleHawks this weekend? Do they have a chance to win the championship? What are your early impressions of the XFL?
BENFRED: It will be rocking, no doubt. The team announced that tickets are sold out. The upper bowl of the Dome will not be open, but I do wonder how full that could get if they decided to.
Some of the prices for tickets on the secondary market are crazy high, considering the relatively low face value of the tickets. People want to be there for the first one. To send a message. And to show support to a team that cares about being here.
The BattleHawks have done a good job of using a short amount of time to create good will here, from volunteering to just getting out and about in the community. A sports team that loves St. Louis will be loved back. Another example will be on display Sunday.
I won't pretend to know if this team can win the championship. I've only watched the BattleHawks games. They need to clean up some penalties.
Thoughts on the league as a whole: It has to be as good of a launch as could be expected. Sustaining momentum will be the key. There's a newness to it that makes people want to watch. How do they keep eyeballs when that fades?