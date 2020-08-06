You have permission to edit this article.
WILL BERUBE SHAKE UP THE LINES?
WILL BERUBE SHAKE UP THE LINES?

QUESTION: At what point does Berube mix up the lines? I know Tarasenko has been injured but he's been so tentative and it looks like he's holding Schwartz and Schenn back

JT: That's a good question.. Obviously, you're going to sink or swim with Tarasenko. Rusty or not, you play him. Berube almost always avoids the kneejerk reaction when it comes to changing lines, and just as importantly, the players respect him for that. So I don't think you change lines just yet (although maybe Berube wants to use some guys that have been healthy scratches so far in round-robin). You need to let these lines marinate a little. But once you get into elimination play, you can't be too patient, or you'll be heading home.

