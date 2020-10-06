 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILL BIG-BUDGET BAT BE ON THE WAY?
0 comments

WILL BIG-BUDGET BAT BE ON THE WAY?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Cardinals beat San Diego Padres 7-4 in Game 1 NL Wild Card Series

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) makes a leaping catch on a ball hit deep by San Diego Padres Wil Myers (4) to end Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What options are there realistically to upgrade the offense, and what prospects would the Cards trade, and what value do they have?

COMMISH: The Cardinals would listen to offers for almost any of their pitchers. They have few tradeable prospects at other positions, unless you're including outfielders Bader, (Tyler) O'Neill and (Lane) Thomas. The Cardinals have options to improve either via trade or free agency, but they might have to be lower-budget ones.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports