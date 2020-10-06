WILL BIG-BUDGET BAT BE ON THE WAY?

QUESTION: What options are there realistically to upgrade the offense, and what prospects would the Cards trade, and what value do they have?
COMMISH: The Cardinals would listen to offers for almost any of their pitchers. They have few tradeable prospects at other positions, unless you're including outfielders Bader, (Tyler) O'Neill and (Lane) Thomas. The Cardinals have options to improve either via trade or free agency, but they might have to be lower-budget ones.
