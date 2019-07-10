QUESTION: How much of what we saw after Jan. 3 is repeatable? What areas might be expected to regress this season?
TOM T.: The Blues played awfully well after Jan. 3, and some regression is inevitable. As I said before, Binnington's numbers almost have to come down. If they stay up, the Blues are in great shape going forward in goal.
Bouwmeester played great in the second half, but can he keep it up? You'd like to think players like Tarasenko, O'Reilly and Pietrangelo would be fairly constant. But there are players who did poorly who you would expect to get better. Schwartz will be better, for instance. The foundation is pretty strong right now on this team. A healthy team should contend again. And the power play has to get better.