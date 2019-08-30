QUESTION: If the Blues could trade free-agent-to-be Brayden Schenn for some decent draft choices, is there a FA they could sign with cap space available now?
GORDO: Why would the Blues trade a key player from their Stanley Cup team? There are no unrestricted free agents better than him available at his salary slot.
... Armstrong is not interested in breaking up a Stanley Cup team prematurely. If he loses Schenn someday, he will spend the money on somebody else.
Follow-up: Involving Schenn, I agree that they should not look to trade him, but do you see the Blues signing him to a long-term deal? Do you think they should? Just seems like a team up against the cap already prefers Petro to Schenn and won't have room to sign both to long term deals.
GORDO: I could see Schenn playing out the season as a rental and getting bigger dollars elsewhere. The money is getting high for the mid-level scorer and the Blues will want to keep Pietrangelo. Also, the supply of young forwards could play into that as well as the looming expansion draft.