QUESTION: What do you think it takes to get Barbashev signed? The Blues don't have a whole lot of space left under the cap. There is speculation that Edmundson could be on the move to clear out his cap hit. What do you envision?
GORDO: I don't get the hold-up on Barbashev. Contracts are based on comparables. Barbashev is due a raise on this contract, but he can't command a giant bump. The number of years gets tricky, since Barbashev has to debate grabbing security vs. betting on himself with a one- or two-year deal that gets him back to the bargaining table sooner.
As for Edmondson, sure, he is a possible trade chip. The Blues have ample defensive depth with both veterans and prospects. Joel could cash in big next summer, so the Blues could decide that he's well behind Pietrangelo and Schenn in that pay line. This team was never going to be able to keep everybody and to this point Edmundson and Doug Armstrong beg to differ on his value.