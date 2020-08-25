WILL BOTH GOALIES RETURN?

QUESTION: Most figured the blues would look to trade Jake Allen due to Jordan Binnington's emergence, and squeeze cap space for Alex Pietrangelo. Do you think there's enough confidence in Binnington to make that move, or do you expect both goalies back next season?
BENFRED: If I'm Doug Armstrong, I'm not letting Jordan Binnington's bubble performance change my opinion on him as my goalie.
And if I can get Pietrangelo back on a reasonable deal, then I do what is necessary to make that fit. If that means shipping out Allen, that's what you have to do.
If Pietrangelo is gone, then there's nothing wrong with keeping both goalies -- but you have to be sure Allen is invested in continuing to play in his current role.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.