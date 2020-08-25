 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILL BOTH GOALIES RETURN?
0 comments

WILL BOTH GOALIES RETURN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
The Blues and Jets skate in critical game 6

Jake Allen (34) congratulates fellow Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington after the playoff victory over Winnipeg on April 20. (Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Most figured the blues would look to trade Jake Allen due to Jordan Binnington's emergence, and squeeze cap space for Alex Pietrangelo. Do you think there's enough confidence in Binnington to make that move, or do you expect both goalies back next season?

BENFRED: If I'm Doug Armstrong, I'm not letting Jordan Binnington's bubble performance change my opinion on him as my goalie.

And if I can get Pietrangelo back on a reasonable deal, then I do what is necessary to make that fit. If that means shipping out Allen, that's what you have to do.

If Pietrangelo is gone, then there's nothing wrong with keeping both goalies -- but you have to be sure Allen is invested in continuing to play in his current role.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports