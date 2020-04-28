WILL BOUWMEESTER RETIRE?
WILL BOUWMEESTER RETIRE?

Blues Bouwmeester addresses his injury

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has a lighter moment with Blues general manager Doug Armstrong at a press conference on Feb. 26. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: What is the latest on Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester? Is there a period of time that he can be carried as injured even if his contract has expired? Is there a hard date that he has to declare retirement?

BENFRED: Bouwmeester's contract with the Blues expires after the season ends, though we don't know right now what the season's end will look like, whether it's already happened or will happen in the future. Strange times due to the pandemic.

He doesn't have to retire. He could play elsewhere, but I don't think it will be with the Blues. The Marco Scandella extension seemed to prove that. And it probably means that Bouwmeester will retire, though the Blues are not going to steal his thunder on that type of announcement. The writing seems to be on the wall, though.

