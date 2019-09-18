QUESTION: How much should it help Mizzou that Kelly Bryant has experience playing (and beating) a Will Muschamp-coached South Carolina team?
BENFRED: I think it helps. Remember, the Tigers have not won this game since 2015. Kelly Bryant doesn't know that. He knows that his team beats South Carolina. There’s a confidence level to that, and no confidence carries over like a quarterback’s confidence. At least, that’s how it should be. If the Tigers are tense, it will show.
This is likely the game that tells us how they respond to on-field adversity after the Wyoming debacle. The Tigers cruised easily the past two games. Their ability to keep things on track when all goes well is not the question. We need to see how they get back on track when something goes wrong, and if they can do it before the game is gone.