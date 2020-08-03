WILL BUBBLE BURST FOR OTHER SPORTS?

QUESTION: If the NBA and NHL have successful bubble seasons and the MLB continues to struggle with outbreaks to the point of a cancelled season, how will the decision to have a multi-city traveling season be looked back on? Who catches the blame? Would that be Manfred's legacy?
COMMISH: We have a long way to go--months-- before we can determine if the NBA or NL survives the bubble. Baseball considered going to bubbles in Arizona only, Arizona and Florida and Arizona, Florida and Texas. And, that might have been the best way to go. But those states all had raging numbers of cases. And teams really wanted to train--and play--at home. It does seem clear, though, that any sort of travel and all the people involved accentuates the possibility of what has happened to the Marlins and Cardinals.
FOLLOW-UP: If MLB didn’t want a bubble, why not construct a schedule of two consecutive six game series with an off day in between? Seems like they could have significantly reduced travel and logistics issues.
COMMISH: That seems to be a more likely way to go about this. Too many two-game series and too much travel.
