WILL CARDINALS CUT TIES WITH YADI?

QUESTION: I assume the financial fallout from Covid-19 will lead the Cardinals to cut ties with some expensive players this winter. Is there any chance they let Yadi finish his career elsewhere in the name of cost savings? It seems incredibly short-sighted, but increasingly feels like a possibility.
GOOLD: There is definitely that chance. And you're right -- there is going to be significant upheaval of rosters/payrolls around baseball as a result of this. I guess they could rescue some of it with a remarkable postseason and the billion-dollar deal coming from TBS. But it still seems like some teams are going to to try and liquidate spending quickly.
And, yes, that could mean Yadier Molina finishes his career elsewhere. You have to be realistic about that. He's going to become a free agent at some point -- because it's unlikely the Cardinals offer him enough for him, by rule, to accept. Since the pay cut will be more than permitted unless he's a free agent, he's got to become that first, and then we'll see what that landscape looks like.
Yes, the teams will be cutting costs. There is also a sense that players will accept there will be less there for them, too. Imagine what that means for a player like Mookie Betts. Would he take the qualifying offer from the Dodgers -- or something significantly more from them for a one year deal to then go into the market when there's, potentially, more spending going on?
There's a lot of unknowns right now because for the game to make revenue to spend on the game they do need to play games. And that's no guarantee this year.
