 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILL CARDINALS HAVE ENOUGH PITCHING IN '21?
0 comments

WILL CARDINALS HAVE ENOUGH PITCHING IN '21?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

Carlos Martinez leaves the game in the fourth inning on Sept. 8 after the Twins tagged him for seven hits and four runs. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Even if we let Martinez go via trade and Waino leaves, I think we still have enough starters for next year. Do you agree with this assessment?

COMMISH: Martinez didn't figure as a starter--or anything, really--next year anyway. Waino provides value on and off the field, so I think he is a priority. Yes, there are enough starters now with Gomber, Ponce de Leon, Reyes and even Oviedo as possible candidates to go with Flaherty, Kim and Mikolas.

(The Cardinals won't have Dakota Hudson for most or all of the year. Read it here) 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports