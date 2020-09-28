WILL CARDINALS HAVE ENOUGH PITCHING IN '21?

QUESTION: Even if we let Martinez go via trade and Waino leaves, I think we still have enough starters for next year. Do you agree with this assessment?
COMMISH: Martinez didn't figure as a starter--or anything, really--next year anyway. Waino provides value on and off the field, so I think he is a priority. Yes, there are enough starters now with Gomber, Ponce de Leon, Reyes and even Oviedo as possible candidates to go with Flaherty, Kim and Mikolas.
(The Cardinals won't have Dakota Hudson for most or all of the year. Read it here)
