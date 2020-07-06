WILL CARDINALS PLAY THE TRADE MARKET?

QUESTION: Are the Cards going to play the trade market at all this year or just see what they have? Seems like a free season to do that, as the fans won’t be clamoring for it.
COMMISH: Get hold of yourself. The fans always will be clamoring for trades.
At first the Cardinals will see what they have. But they won't tarry in trying to make a deal if they see a shortage.
Especially likely to move this season, more than in any others, are high-priced players with expiring contracts because acquiring teams won't have to pay them that much this season. And what few teams who do manage to fall out of the race will be anxious to rid themselves of any payroll.
Follow-up: How would you feel about changing the weekly Nolan Arenado question to one about a Kris Bryant rental, occurring in about a month?
COMMISH: I'm OK with either player, with Bryant making considerably less money this year and also not carrying a long-term deal. But Arenado is a lot better complete player.
