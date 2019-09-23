QUESTION: The Cardinals have played very well since the break, and great recently, but it appears that the division has been easier than anticipated due to regression by the Cubs and Brewers. Do you expect the team to rest on its laurels in the offseason or be aggressive in improving?
COMMISH: As long as it took the Cardinals to get into first place, management knows that there is little guarantee the same club could do this next year.
There will be changes, notably in the outfield where the Cardinals have a lot of talent and a potential free agent in Ozuna. Also a veteran starting pitcher might be needed unless Martinez moves back into the rotation.
Follow-up: "Mo" for Executive of the Year!
COMMISH: Not sure that will happen, what with the Braves and Dodgers winning more games than the Cardinals and several teams doing so in the American League. But we thought this spring that Mo and his staff had built a good team and, indeed, it has turned out to be good — with some twists and turns along the way.