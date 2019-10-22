QUESTION: Can this team be taught how to hit off-speed pitching better by next season?
GOOLD: Yes. That will be the goal. They've got to pull opponents back over the plate and not be behind in the count so much. The third-most plate appearances in the NL with two strikes. Lots of time behind in the count. Lots of time letting the pitcher dictate the at-bat. Lots of time allowing the pitcher to get away with off-speed pitches. Lots of time having to make contact outside of the strike zone.
Follow-up: Will the Cardinals alter their approach -- based on the frequency of the shifts used against them -- and focus on hitting to the opposite field more in 2020?
GOOLD: No more so than they tried do so this year. Some of that is how they're pitched, too. Some of the Cardinals got pull-happy because of how they were attacked, not just because of the approach being presented to them.