WILL CARDS BE CUTTING PAYROLL . . .

QUESTION: It would be really hard to see solid players like Kolten Wong forced out after this season due to salary constraints. I read the recent article about this topic, but could you shine a little more light onto what the fans should be expecting from FA after this season? Seems like it might be a tough pill to swallow, especially if Cards finish out of the playoffs.
GOOLD: It could be for sure. All I can do is prepare you for the possibility. It doesn't make much sense for the Cardinals of 2019 to walk away from an affordable option on Kolten Wong's contract given that he was their best player, a Gold Glove winner, and is going to spend this season as their leadoff hitter.
It still seems unlikely they'll walk away, but we don't have all the information yet on the 2020 season. Does it get to 60 games? Does it get to the jackpot of October? What kind of ticket sales will they have -- any at all for the ballpark, or only Ballpark Village?
So many unknowns that it has to be pointed out that the Cardinals will be able to choose at 2B between Tommy Edman (not yet arbitration eligible) and Kolten Wong ($12.5 million option).
The Cardinals are expected to reduce payroll in some way. The question becomes how severe do they do it, and where do they look for the quickest available relief. The natural churn of the roster offers them an option -- no pun intended -- that they have to consider. That's all.
