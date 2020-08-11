WILL CARDS BOLSTER THE ROSTER WHEN THEY RETURN?

QUESTION: If, and it's a big if, the Cards get back on the field this weekend, you think we will see some transactions/outside additions we observed with the Marlins last week to help field a team?
BENFRED: The longer the Cards go without playing, the more likely they are to get some of their COVID-positives back.
I really don't see the team adding a significant player from the outside for the purpose of helping this season, unless there are long-term benefits in play. I think they're gonna roll with what they have unless the lack of depth demands a move to protect them from inserting a truly inexperienced prospect into the mix. That's understandable.
But I hope they play the younger guys who are ready for their chance. I'd like to see Andrew Knizner (above) behind the plate, Dylan Carlson cycling in with the outfielders and Johan Oviedo on the mound in some capacity. Let them play.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.