COMMENT: The 2011 World Series win was both a blessing and a curse. After that team "backed into" the postseason, Cards ownership changed its business model. They stopped building teams with foundation-forming moves like Rolen, Edmonds, and Holliday. Instead, they went to the "B" level market and hoped to just "get in." What we saw this year is that when a team built to "get in" plays a team that is "built to win," things like a 4-0 sweep chappen. Do you think that a down 2020 would force this FO to find some middle ground and start pursuing higher-end talent to build around?
COMMISH: I see what you're saying here, but Goldschmidt was a pretty high-end talent the Cardinals pursued and got last year and, to a lesser degree, so was Andrew Miller. Ditto Beltran after Pujols left for free agency. And then John Lackey after that.
I think the Nationals were as surprised as anybody to win four in a row from the Cardinals, but that happens when great pitchers pitch at their best, which the Nationals did that week. Few would say the Nationals were the equals of the Astros but the Nationals won the Series. You have to get to the playoffs first. After that, all bets are off, such as the Dodgers, a much better team for most of the season than Washington, losing to the Nationals in the first round.
I will decline to answer any questions about what will happen after 2020 until we actually get to 2020.