QUESTION: It seems all the internal starting-pitcher candidates have serious flaws. Do you think the front office will get serious about a trade?
GOOLD: That has been the word around the Cardinals since spring training -- that if they saw a place where they could improve this team and would go shopping this summer it was for a starting pitcher. They, of course, were willing to give it some time to see if Martinez was going to stick or Reyes was going to contribute and how Wainwright was going to do in the starter's role. But the agreement starting in spring -- and nothing has surfaced to change this view -- was that the Cardinals could advance, improve this team with the addition of a starter from the outside.
It has long been my belief that the most transformative move this team could make is for a front-line starter. That would help them separate -- or given the standings today, close the gap.