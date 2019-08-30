QUESTION: Cubs are hot again and get all their star players back this weekend, including Zobrist. Would you agree that the Cubs have to underplay and/or the Cards overplay in the next 30 games for the Cards to win the division?
GORDO: Chicago certainly will get stronger with Contreras, Zobrist and Rizzo returning to the lineup and Darvish finding his form. And I still wonder if the Cardinals will get enough September pitching help to get through the month. So this will be fun.
The Cardinals have won 15 of 19. If that is who they are now, they don't have to elevate their play further. If they keep that pace up they will be playing the Cubs for the division title at the end. As for the Cubs, they still have plenty to prove even as they get healthier. They have not been consistently great since earlier this season.