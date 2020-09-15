WILL CARDS LINEUP GO DARK IN THE PLAYOFFS?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals make the postseason, is there a chance we could once again see the lineup go dark against good pitching like it did in the NLCS last season?
BENFRED: Yes. The offense is remarkably similar to the one that got wiped out last year by the Nats. This one walks more, but has less power. Other than that, pretty similar.
The National League average for runs per game as of Tuesday morning was 4.64 runs per game. The Cardinals were averaging 4.40 runs per game, checking in 11th in the NL. They were 17-1 when they score five or more runs in a game. But they had been held to four runs or fewer 24 times. They're 4-20 in those games. Twenty-one times, they have scored three or fewer runs. That's half of their games. Twelve times, they have scored two or fewer runs. That's nearly 30 percent of their games.
Their pitching is strong and their defense is good, but they rely so much on those aspects that any wobble tends to mean a loss. The defense and pitching are why we have not watched a losing streak longer than four games. The offense is why we have not watched a winning streak longer than three.
So, yes, this offense could go dark in a postseason series. Again.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.