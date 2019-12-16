QUESTION: Is it possible the Cards won't sign anyone? Ozuna couldn't catch but could hit. Paul DeJong played a good SS but couldn't drive in runs and we know Fowler and Carp will have to play. Don't see how this team is going to improve with its current roster.
COMMISH: It's only December and the Cubs haven't done anything either, but likely will do so, just as the Cardinals will. We'll see another pitcher and perhaps a lefthanded hitter here before the season begins.
DeJong himself should improve with another year of experience and more time off in the field if Mike Shildt can force himself to do that.
Follow-up: Do you support the opinion that "Mo" does too little to improve the team? He shouldn't just do something to do something, but there are still enough good players on the market.
COMMISH: I am patient enough to wait a few more weeks to assess the Mo-Girsch offseason. It isn't as if they have to upset the apple cart. They have a good team as a base. But they do need to make it a better team.
Last I heard, pitchers and catchers have nearly 60 days in which to report.
One more comment: Mozeliak seems inclined to let every team in the league to make a move before he enters the fray. At that point, isn’t he mostly chasing second- and third-tier players which is more the comfort zone of this organization?
COMMISH: There's nothing wrong with second- and third-tier players to add to a club. They can't all be first-tier players. You couldn't afford all of them.
Like it not — and it seems many of you don't — the Cardinals aren't going to rip up the blueprint and build a new house. They're looking to add a room or two.
To one more comment about "Mo" and whether he is the most-hated-yet successful GM in Cardinals history, Commish replied:
Bing Devine, Dal Maxvill and Walt Jocketty all had to endure the slings and arrows, yet all won championships. It's an occupational hazard of the business.