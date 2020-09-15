WILL CARDS SEARCH FOR OUTFIELD HELP?

QUESTION: It's obvious the Cardinals need an outfield bat. How does the future free agent market look? Trade candidates?
BENFRED: If and how the Cardinals go about seeking outfield help this offseason will hinge on so many things. Too many to sort through at the moment, honestly. I guess that's a cop-out, but it's true.
The Cardinals have resisted any and all invitations to analyze or address what this season has presented in terms of performance and results. We don't know if they are going to say, hey, weird year and let's do it all over again. We don't know if they are going to address the elephant (outfield) in the room. We don't know if they are going to point to the pandemic and say they can't spend, or need to shed payroll. I honestly don't know, and they're not talking about it. They're simply trying to get through this season and see where the dust settles.
Beyond that, we also don't know what next season will look like, if players and owners will be forced to agree to another makeshift season or if things will be back to normal. And even if things are back to normal next season, there's still a big fight brewing between players and owners regarding the new collective bargaining agreement that has to be figured out after the 2021 season, no matter what the 2021 season winds up looking like.
My point: It has never been more impossible than it is right now to predict what any team is going to do. It's not all doom and gloom, though. There will be teams that have to make changes due to the pandemic's pinch, and perhaps the Cardinals could be the benefactor of those moves. It's just too early, right now, to know.
