QUESTION: The Cardinals have a surplus of young arms for the bullpen, but have to get younger and provide upgrades at positions like third base, starting pitcher, and possibly outfield to really compete with top-tier playoff teams. Could/would they sign 3B Anthony Rendon and trade for pitching without getting rid of Carpenter's or Fowler's salary? Or will they ride out the storm with those two, hoping to save face on their bad decisions?
COMMISH: I would say Rendon would be a good target for the Cardinals — and many other clubs. Carpenter's value as a regular at third base for another year or two is in question and his best value might be as a utility player capable of playing several positions, as he used to. Fowler has no-trade protection but still is serviceable.
The trade market for both him and Carpenter is only modest, so the Cardinals might well keep one or both. Rendon makes sense, in a perfect world.