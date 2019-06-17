QUESTION: Will the Cardinals try to acquire a bat from outside the organization before July 31? Wouldn't they be interested in a few people if they became available? David Peralta (above) and Anthony Rendon, to name a couple. Something would have to give to include either one in the lineup, but they could be difference-makers.
GOOLD: At this point, a bat does not seem to be high on their list. Their preference, as you can expect, is for the bats they have to start hitting like the bats they expected. This isn't the spot where I explain what they mean by "complicating" the roster and adding another overlap bat, but they do want to avoid redundancy. Adding an outfielder would be easier for them to fit in, especially if it's an upgrade move, vs. adding an infielder.
Adding a pitcher is the move that stands out to them and stands out when you look at the rotation.