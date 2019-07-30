QUESTION: With Ozuna, Goldy, DeJong and O'Neill, the middle of the Cardinals' lineup could be as good as anyone's. Will the Cards re-sign Ozuna?
BENFRED: Have said it before, but will repeat it again here. There have been no signs from the Cardinals that suggest Ozuna will be back. If you remember, the Cardinals made it quite clear they were coming after Goldschmidt with an extension. The recruitment started the day he arrived. The Cardinals have not made those kind of comments toward their left fielder.
With Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas and others on the rise, the team seems more interested in turning the page at that position after this season. Unless things change. Things can always change. I just think we would see some signs of it by now if the Cardinals had "extend Ozuna" near the top of their wish list.
To a long follow-up question about Ozuna's future, BenFred replied:
My opinion, but fans should be more concerned about what the Cardinals are doing to get this team to this postseason, not who starts in left field next season. The Cardinals could try to replace Ozuna from within. They could go get something via free agency or trade. They could go on a run that makes them want to bring Ozuna back.
What happens between now and the end of the season is going to alter this conversation, so we can't really have it yet.